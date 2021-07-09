The Major League Baseball All-Star Game will be short two Astros players after shortstop Carlos Correa and second baseman Jose Altuve announced Thursday they are both backing out of the Midsummer Classic.

Correa said his wife being pregnant with their first child is the reason he will not make the trip. Altuve is dealing with a left leg injury and decided that sticking around Houston and giving his leg time to rest made more sense.

“I have some issues with my leg that I really think I need those four days to get everything on my leg right and be healthy for the second half (of the season) because I feel like the team needs me at 100%,” Altuve said to reporters.

“Baseball is really important to me, but family will always come first, so we decided I’m going to stay here with her, spend this time,” Correa said. “Obviously, we don’t get a lot of time together with baseball season, so I’m pretty excited about that.”

Both players were selected to the All-Star Game as reserves on Sunday. Altuve has been selected to the All-Star Game for a club-record tying seventh time and Correa was picked for the second time.

Correa is hitting .291 with 16 home runs and 52 RBI so far this season. Altuve, meanwhile, is batting .286 and has hit 19 home runs and also has 52 RBI.

Their decision to not play the game leaves closer Ryan Pressly and outfielder Michael Brantley as the only Astros remaining in the All-Star Game.

This year’s Midsummer Classic will be played July 13 at Coors Field in Denver.