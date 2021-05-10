Isaiah LeBlanc’s highlight basketball moment wasn’t captured in front of the television cameras for millions of American households to see.

But it indeed happened. The former Kinkaid and Ridge Point standpoint was a lottery pick of Puerto Rico’s Balconcesto Superior de Nacionale (BSN) on April 25. LeBlanc, who scored over 2,500 points during his high school career, went seventh overall in the draft to Brujos de Guayama.

“I’m super excited,” said the 19-year-old who is a year removed from graduating from Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy in Dallas. “More than anything I’m honored because I just realized a couple of days ago that I’m the youngest guy to go into the BSN to get drafted.

“It’s amazing, the more and more we look into it the more and more I realize I am breaking barriers. It’s so much that goes into it. I’m super excited but I really haven’t processed it yet. It feels like a dream.”

The grandson of well-respected civic leader Floyd LeBlanc, this was anything but a dream. It was a moment that had been building for years as LeBlanc moved from Kinkaid to Ridge Point, then Oak Cliff, and this past year with Brewster Prep School in New Hampshire.

A plan was put into place by the LeBlanc family for the 6-foot-3 combo guard to get the most out of his basketball skills, and it has been followed.

“Although I moved around a lot and I’ve been through a lot, I wouldn’t change anything because it made me who I am and it has prepared me to appreciate this opportunity,” said LeBlanc, who passed up scholarship offers to play for UH, Oklahoma State, Georgia Tech and LSU to turn pro. “I love the process. I love the story because that makes the ending so much better for me.”

The end is nowhere in sight but the process certainly includes a successful stint in Puerto Rico followed by a career in the NBA. But for now, LeBlanc, who is part Puerto Rican, is eagerly awaiting his opportunity with the BSN.

Any day now, he expects the team owner and head coach to arrive at his Houston home to work out the details of his contract so that he can head to Puerto Rico to get his career started.

“I think it will hit me once I go down there or they come here and put that paper in front of me,” LeBlanc said. “It will hit me but right now I’m just excited. But I’m putting all of that excitement back into grinding and working and organizing everything so that when it does come everything will fall into place.”

But for LeBlanc this is about much more than playing basketball. It’s about the opportunity to use his substantial stage to make a difference.

“Everybody is asking me if I’m excited and of course I’m excited,” he said. “But I think it’s not just for basketball because I’ve been doing that my whole life, but I’m excited for what’s coming with it in addition. The helping people, having a bigger influence and to having a stage. That’s what is more important to me. So I think that is what is important at the end of the day.”

One of the first things LeBlanc says he wants to do is have basketball camps for kids to help them prepare to live out their dreams. LeBlanc believes his proximity in age will allow him to reach young kids in ways some can’t.

“I was in high school a year ago, so I can talk to the kids, I can relate to the kids,” LeBlanc said. “If I have a high school camp, I can relate to where they are because I was just in their shoes a year ago.

“Now I have a whole new way of doing things. I can use my influence to where I can use my leadership skills, I can use my communications skills, I can talk to everybody. I can make a difference in the community, I can make a difference in the world. So that’s what’s more exciting for me. I’m doing it on an international level.

“Right now the endpoints are beyond anything I can think of. So I’m excited.”