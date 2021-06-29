Raevyn Rogers already waited an extra year during a pandemic for a second chance to make her first Olympic team.

So there was no chance the former Oregon superstar was going to allow a five-hour delay or record-breaking heat in Eugene to prevent her from realizing a childhood dream.

Rogers is Tokyo-bound after finishing second in the women’s 800 final on Sunday at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials.

Rogers calmly executed her pre-race plan and made her kick over the final 200 meters, finishing with a PR time of 1:57.66.

“To actually process being an Olympian … this is something I’ve worked extremely hard for,” Rogers said. “I still can’t believe it’s actually a thing now, I’m actually an Olympian.

“For this to come true is unbelievable. It’s so incredible.”

When the final events on the final day of the Trials were pushed back as the temperature reached an all-time high of 111 degrees in Eugene, Rogers retreated to her Airbnb to relax and watch movies.

The 2019 World Championships silver medalist, who says she has experienced anxiety in the past before big races, also texted her sports psychologist and mentors during the delay.

“I was a little calmer when I came the second time, as opposed to when I came the first time and was more anxious,” Rogers said. “To be calmer and execute the race plan when it mattered was huge. I was able to adapt and stay focused.”