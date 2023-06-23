Amen Thompson, who spent the last two seasons with Overtime Elite, gives the Rockets a versatile player with great athleticism and upside in their backcourt. He possesses a rare blend of size, speed and jumping ability that will put pressure on NBA defenders

Rockets select Amen Thompson No.4 in NBA Draft

The Rockets continued their slow build toward the future while likely closing the door on their past with the selection of talented 6-foot-6 point guard Amen Thompson with the fourth-overall pick during Thursday night’s NBA Draft.

Thompson, who spent the last two seasons with Overtime Elite, gives the Rockets a versatile player with great athleticism and upside in their backcourt.

He possesses a rare blend of size, speed and jumping ability that will put pressure on NBA defenders.

The addition of Thompson adds to the Rockets young core that includes shooting guard Jalen Green, power forward Jabari Smith Jr., center Alperen Sengun and forward Tari Eason. Green and Smith were the Rockets previous lottery picks the last two seasons.

There was some speculation the Rockets might have traded out of the No.4 pick to bring in some star veteran help to assist unrestricted free agent James Harden, who was believed to have a desire to return to Houston. But with the selection of ball-handling Thompson it likely puts to rest a reunion between Harden and the Rockets.

The Rockets have been at the bottom of the league and have been a lottery team the last three seasons since Harden forced his way out of town. The addition of Harden and a veteran scoring small forward would have likely accelerated the Rockets rebuild.

Amen Thompson with his twin brother, Ausar Thompson. Credit: AP Photo

But it looks like the Rockets, who also got a steal with the selection of Cam Whitmore with the No.20 overall pick Thursday night, are content to continue their slow rebuild under newly hired head coach Ime Udoka.

In Thompson, the Rockets get a do-it-all type player who has drawn comparisons to former Chicago Bulls great and ex-Rocket Scottie Pippen. If there is a question mark on Thompson, it’s his poor perimeter shooting.

Thompson shot just 25% from 3-point range last season while averaging 16.4 points, 5.9 assists and 5.9 rebounds for Overtime Elite, a professional league for players between the ages of 16 and 20 years old.

While Thompson went fourth overall, his twin brother and former Overtime Elite teammate Ausar Thompson was drafted with the very next pick by the Detroit Pistons.