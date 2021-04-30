

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter, Jr. has been fined $50,000 by the NBA for violating the league’s health and safety protocols after it was found he was at a Miami strip club the night teammate Sterling Brown was brutally attacked on April 19.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the NBA has instituted rules that prohibit players and team personnel from attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people, entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar establishments.

Clearly both Porter and Brown were in violation of league protocol during the team’s trip to play the Miami Heat. Brown, who was already on the injured list prior to the assault, was beaten to the point that the team had real concerns about his life.

Porter, meanwhile, was also held out of the three games because he violated the protocol by going to the strip club.

Porter, 20, joined the Rockets in a trade with Cleveland. The Rockets gave up a protected top-55, second-round pick for the troubled 2019 first-round draft choice.

Since joining the Rockets, Porter has been one of the few positives on the floor this season. He is averaging 15.2 points and 6.2 assists since joining the Rockets in January.