Phoenix Mercury WNBA basketball All-Star centre Brittney Griner smiles as she answers a question while discussing recent team events during a news conference Monday, June 26, 2023, in Phoenix. Credit: Ross D. Franklin/AP

Griner shines in WNBA All-Star Game

Phoenix Mercury star center and Houston native Brittney Griner scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to help Team Stewart to a 143-127 win over Team Wilson during the WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas.

The Detroit Pistons No. 25 NBA basketball draft pick Marcus Sasser is introduced Friday, June 23, 2023, in Detroit. Credit: AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Former Coog Sasser scores 40 in NBA Summer League game

Former University of Houston standout and the No.25 pick in the recent NBA Draft Marcus Sasser scored an NBA Summer League-high 40 points to lift the Detroit Pistons to a 100-85 win over Indiana in their final game.

A portrait of Dylan Campbell. Credit: Stephen Spillman

Dylan Campbell drafted by LA Dodgers

University of Texas star baseball player and Strake Jesuit product Dylan Campbell was drafted in the fourth round (136th overall) by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the recent MLB Draft. Campbell, an outfielder for the Longhorns, was the first UT player taken in the draft. His slotted bonus for his draft position is $473,700.

Houston Rockets’ Cam Whitmore dunks against the Detroit Pistons during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP Photo/John Locher

Rockets advance to Summer League championship game

The Rockets may have been without some of their key young stars like No.4 overall pick Amen Thompson and second-year forwards Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason for much of their time in the Las Vegas Summer League, but their absences didn’t prevent the Rockets from going undefeated and advancing to the championship game where they faced the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Rookie Cam Whitmore had some shining moments as did former UH guard Nate Hinton to help lift the Rockets to a 5-0 record heading into the championship game.

TSU promotes John Jones to assistant basketball coach

The Texas Southern men’s basketball team has promoted former four-year letterman John Jones to assistant coach and director of player development. Jones, who is the son of head coach Johnny Jones, spent last season as the team’s graduate assistant. Jones played for the Tigers from 2018-2022 and remains one of the top three 3-point shooters in program history.

Houston Astros’ Jordan Alvarez singles against the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. The Astros won 11-10. Credit: AP Photo/Gail Burton

Yordan Alvarez’s rehab assignment delayed

Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez’s AAA rehab assignment with the Space Cowboys in Sugar Land was delayed due to an illness. Alvarez was scheduled to play for the Cowboys last Friday night. He hasn’t played since June 8 when he was taken out of the game with an oblique issue.