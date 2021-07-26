Sugar Land’s Simone Manuel is stacking up the Olympic hardware.

The Fort Bend Austin High School graduate won bronze while anchoring the 4X100 freestyle relay, which took place Sunday morning in Tokyo (Saturday night in America).

Australia won the gold, while Canada grabbed the silver by narrowly edging an American squad of Erika Brown, Abbey Weitzeil, Natalie Hinds, and Manuel.

Manuel will also be competing in the 50-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics. Her bronze won Saturday night adds on to the two golds and two silvers she won at the 2016 Olympics.

Manuel’s efforts were part of a 6-medal night for Team USA Swimming in Tokyo that included one gold, two silvers, and three bronze medals.