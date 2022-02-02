Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler having stellar season

Miami Heat guard and former Tomball product Jimmy Butler is having a stellar season, averaging 21.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest while shooting 48.2% from the field.

TSU guard Bryson Etienne helps take down PVAMU

Texas Southern senior guard and former Fort Bend Bush standout Bryson Etienne scored 20 points in helping the Tigers overcome a double-digit deficit to defeat Prairie View 75-74 on the road.

Deshaun Watson’s case moving forward

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing many of the massage therapists in the accusations of sexual misconduct by Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, says 13 of the 22 plaintiffs have now been deposed by Watson’s legal team, along with two witnesses. One of the witnesses worked for the Texans’ organization. Buzbee said the Texans’ witness spent most of her time provoking her Fifth Amendment right.

Phylan Perkins sets PR in shot for TSU

After a rough start, TSU senior thrower and Bellaire product Phylan Perkins established a personal best and set the top mark in the SWAC with a 60-5.75-foot throw during Houston’s G5 & Super 22 Invitational. Perkins made her historic throw on her sixth and final attempt to finish second overall during the invitational.

TSU’s Shelby Brooks gets top 10 finish

TSU sprinter Shelby Brooks recorded a top-10 finish in the 400 at the Texas Tech Red Raider Invitational. Brooks ran a time of 58.85 in the 400, while Zaire Chest ran a season-low in the 200 (25.71). Briana Creeks posted a season-low (1:27.89) in the 600-yard dash along with Taliyah Davis in the 60-meter hurdles (9.7). TSU’s mile relay team of Creeks, Ashlonia John, Brooks and Rayah Wynn dropped three seconds (3:57.08) off the previous weekend’s performance.

PVAMU’s Jawaun Daniels SWAC Player of Week

Prairie View’s Jawaun Daniels was selected SWAC men’s basketball player of the week. In recent games, he scored 30 points in a win over Alabama A&M and also contributed 10 points and boards against Alabama State.