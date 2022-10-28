Former quarterback P.J. Walker of the now-defunct Houston Roughnecks of the XFL once had trouble holding an NFL job but now may be the toast of the league. Walker, a third-stringer for the Carolina Panthers, got his shot last weekend and delivered a 21-3 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Walker completed 16 of 22 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns during the upset win.

PVAMU had three 100-yard rushers in win over Lamar

The Prairie View Panthers took a ground-and-grind approach in dominating the Lamar Cardinals 54-21 on the road last weekend. PVAMU had three runners rush for 100 yards, including running back Jaden Stewart with 141 yards and one touchdown on just nine carries. Quarterback Trazon Connley also had a spectacular outing on the ground, rushing for 119 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries and Ahmad Antoine produced 100 yards and a touchdown on the ground. In total, the Panthers amassed 401 yards rushing on just 37 carries for the game.

TSU spoils another homecoming

Just call the Texas Southern Tigers the homecoming crashers. The Tigers defeated Alcorn State 34-27 over the weekend, marking the first time in 11 years they came out victorious over the Braves. It also marks the second time this season the Tigers have gone on the road and defeated an opponent during its homecoming festivities. TSU, which is 3-4 overall and 3-2 in SWAC play, is off to its best start since 2016. The Tigers return home to face Lincoln University for their homecoming on Saturday.