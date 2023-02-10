The Texans have interviewed Minnesota Vikings coach and former Texas A&M quarterback Jerrod Johnson for a senior-level offensive coaching position, according to KPRC. It would be a chance for the Humble product to return home to coach for the first time.

Lofty expectations for Prairie View, TSU softball

There are major expectations on the Prairie View and Texas Southern softball teams this season. In the recently released All-SWAC Preseason Poll, the Lady Panthers are predicted to win the West Division with Texas Southern following as a close second. TSU’s Jazmine Gendorf has been picked as the Preseason Pitcher of the Year. The Lady Tigers’ designated player Tamera McKnight also made the first team. Making the Preseason All-SWAC Softball First Team for Prairie View are catcher Biviana Figueroa, third baseman Jaylyn Davis and outfielder Audrey Garcia. Pitcher Cailin Masset made the second team.

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson calls a play against Memphis during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the American Athletic Conference men’s tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

UH moves up to No. 2 in AP Poll

While it was the hope that the University of Houston men’s basketball team would reclaim the nation’s No.1 spot in the latest AP Poll, the Cougars moved up one place to No.2 in the country after avenging an early season loss with an 81-65 win over Temple on the road. Purdue suffered a loss on the road to Indiana, but still remains the No.1 team. The Cougars did receive 22 first place votes in the latest poll.

Miscellaneous

University of Houston freshman forward Jarace Walker scored a team-high 23 points in helping the Cougars avenge an early-season loss to Temple … University of Houston senior pole vaulter and Stratford product Christyan Sampy set a new school record with a 5.53 meters leap during the New Mexico Collegiate Classic.