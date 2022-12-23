There isn’t a lot of elite play coming from the Texans this season, which somewhat explains their 1-12-1 record.

But veteran left tackle Laremy Tunsil has continued to play at a high level and for his efforts, he has been named a starter for the AFC in the upcoming Pro Bowl. Tunsil is the only Texan to make the roster.

“It means a lot, it’s hard work,” Tunsil said to the media on Thursday. “I was in Lynchburg, Virginia working my ass off just to get to this point.”

Tunsil, who has been named to the Pro Bowl three times, is having his best season during the Texans’ worst. He has been a source of protection for second-year quarterback Davis Mills, allowing just one sack all season.

But the best has come from his run blocking where he has opened holes for running back Dameon Pierce, who is having the best season of any rookie back. Tunsil leads the league in pass blocking with a 91.3 grade and an overall grade of 80.5.

“Just me personally, I feel like I elevated my game just a little bit more, especially in the running game,” said Tunsil, who has managed to stay healthy this season. “I became a little more nastier and the system helped me out, too. Pep Hamilton (offensive coordinator) running the ball more helped me out by showing my ability that I can also run block and pass block.”

Tunsil also doesn’t hesitate to give credit for his success where it’s due.

“Go draft a running back like Damion Pierce to make me look good,” Tunsil said with a smile.

In addition to Tunsil, the Texans do have four alternates for the Pro Bowl. Those players are defensive end Jerry Hughes, kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn, punter Cameron Johnston and Pierce.