Embattled Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has missed all of the voluntary workouts with the team, which was expected.

Watson and the Texans are at a stalemate which seems to have no easy answers. Watson, who signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension last fall, no longer wants to play for the Texans and wants to be traded. But now with Watson facing 22 lawsuits by various massage therapists claiming sexual misconduct by the Texans franchise quarterback, even if the Texans are interested in trading Watson, his market value isn’t where it needs to be for the Texans to recoup equal value.

Now, however, there is a new report out this week that Watson wants to be traded to the Denver Broncos. He apparently told former Texans teammate Kareem Jackson as much and Jackson let it be known on a recent episode of Aqib Talib’s “Catchin’ Fades” podcast.

Jackson, who now plays for the Broncos, played with Watson during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

“I’ve got a great relationship with Deshaun,” Jackson said during the podcast. “I’ve been talking to him the last couple of weeks, man, and like, all he’s been telling me is like, ‘Jack, just tell ’em, like, that’s where I want to be.’ … He’s like, ‘I want to be in Denver.'”

While that does sound interesting, it overlooks that the Texans have a say and huge stake in any trade decision. It has to make sense for both sides.

Watson still has to play out the fifth-year option of his rookie contract this season and then his larger contract kicks in in 2022.

It is believed that once Watson is either cleared or settles the civil allegations and the criminal and NFL investigations are resolved his trade options will be substantial once again with teams like the Miami Dolphins and Broncos figuring to be heavy on the hunt.

But if you believe Jackson, the Broncos are Watson’s most ideal landing spot. Right now the Broncos have quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock under contract, but neither is on Watson’s elite level.

