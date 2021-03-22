Attorney Tony Buzbee announced that his team will be submitting affidavits and evidence from several women, who accused Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct, to the Houston Police Department and the Harris County District Attorney on Monday.

“We will request that a grand jury be empaneled to considered the evidence we provide,” Buzbee said in a Facebook post.

On Friday, four more lawsuits were filed Friday against Watson by Buzbee’s law firm on behalf of female massage professionals. Buzbee’s office said a total of seven lawsuits have been filed pertaining to Watson.

Buzbee detailed some of the lawsuits against Buzbee during a Friday news conference.

“I understood this case was going to generate a lot of interest,” he said.

Buzbee said his office is now representing 12 women and spoke with an additional 10 women who are all reporting similar conduct from Watson. He said most of the victims work in the massage industry such as spas, at home, or work at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, where at least one of the incidents happened at. Buzbee also stated that one person was referred to Watson by the Texans organization.

Buzbee described most of the victims as single mothers of different races. He said they all allege the same or similar conduct. Buzbee said three of his clients are going under intensive therapy.

The allegations outlined in the lawsuits are disturbing. Some of the more graphic excerpts from the lawsuit were read Friday, by a Buzbee colleague.

“After he was finished, he offered no apology. The plaintiff was shaking, violated and ashamed. She was so shaken she defecated on herself and ran to the bathroom to clean herself up,” Attorney, Cornelia Brandfield-Harvey, recited from a civil complaint.

Buzbee said one of the allegations against Watson was recently reported as of this month. Buzbee said he made contact with Watson’s lawyer, who Buzbee said minimized the allegations and didn’t take it seriously.

“This case is about female empowerment and taking it back,” Buzbee said.