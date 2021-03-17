Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is making it clear that he intends to vigorously fight allegations being waged by a well-known attorney that he has been inappropriate with a woman.

Houston attorney and one-time mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee took to Instagram Tuesday night alerting his followers that he has filed a lawsuit against Watson. Buzbee’s allegations weren’t specific on his Instagram page but he then went on to tell FOX 26 that “Watson went too far” with a woman while he was receiving a massage.

Watson responded on Twitter later Tuesday night, stating that he had rejected a six-figure settlement demand and this is now about him clearing his name. It is still not clear what Watson is alleged to have done to the unnamed woman.

“I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect,” Watson wrote on his Twitter post. “The plaintiff’s lawyer claims this isn’t about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn’t about money for me – it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that.”

Watson is currently estranged from the Texans and is seeking a trade from the team after team president and CEO Cal McNair went back on his word that he would give the quarterback an input into the hiring of the team’s general manager and head coach. The Texans front office has been steadfast in public that the team has no interest in trading the franchise quarterback who was just given a four-year, $156 million contract extension in September.

These allegations, baseless or not, could likely hold up any chance of Watson being traded.