PV outfielder Michael Burroughs goes 2-for-4

Prairie View freshman outfielder Michael Burroughs went 2-for-4 at the plate and had 2 RBU during the Panthers’ 6-1 win over Grambling State.

TSU freshman Alexis Wilson triple jumps way into NCAA West prelims

Texas Southern freshman and native of Pearland Alexis Wilson has earned a berth to the NCAA West preliminaries in the triple jump with a personal-best 12.63 jump at the SWAC Championships.

Could Harden be reunited with Rockets?

Rumors are swirling that James Harden will decline his $35.6 million player option to remain with the Philadelphia 76ers and then hit the market as a free agent this summer. And if he does so, it’s highly expected that the one-time Rockets star will land back in Houston with his former team. Harden forced his way out of town three seasons ago and the Rockets have been at the bottom of the league since. But now they have a new coach in Ime Udoka and a much younger team that would surround Harden.

TSU’s Abraham De Leon makes strikeout history

Texas Southern pitcher Abraham De Leon is now the Tigers’ all-time single-season strikeout leader with 106 Ks. The junior from Houston made history during the second inning of last week’s 5-4 loss to Alcorn State with strikeouts in the frame.

Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson taking part in accelerator program

Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson is taking part in the NFL Coach Accelerator program, which has been put together to give minority coaches increased exposure to owners and team executives. Johnson, a Houston native and former Texas A&M University quarterback, is one of 40 participants who will take part in the three-day event during the NFL Spring Meeting in Minneapolis.