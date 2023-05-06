Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) smiles on the court as his team leads during the second half of Game 1 in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series against the New York Knicks, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in New York. Credit: AP Photo/John Minchillo

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler goes off on Knicks

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, who is a product of Tomball High School, had 25 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in the second-round Game 1 win over New York.

TSU catcher Michael Goudeau goes 3-for-4

Texas Southern catcher Michael Goudeau went 3-for-4 at the plate, scoring three runs and recording three RBI during a 9-2 game 1 win over Alcorn State.

Alton McCaskill IV

UH RB Alton McCaskill IV enters transfer portal

The University of Houston football program was dealt an unexpected blow when running back Alton McCaskill IV informed head coach Dana Holgorsen he was entering the transfer portal. McCaskill, a product of Oak Ridge High School, was expected to return as the Cougars’ featured back this season after missing last year with a torn ACL in his left knee. The transfer portal closed for the spring transfer season on April 30.

Mia Nunez

Audrey Garcia

Prairie View clinches SWAC Western Division softball title

Prairie View freshman Mia Nunez and first base player Audrey Garcia helped lead the Lady Panthers to an 11-1 win over Southern and the SWAC Western Division softball title with two outstanding performances. Nunez went 4-for-4 at the plate and four RBI, while Garcia also recorded hits on all four of her at-bats and finished with two runs scored and two RBI. The Lady Panthers finished the regular season with a 22-1 SWAC record.

TSU equipment manager Eddie Lee Davis passes away

Longtime Texas Southern equipment manager Eddie Lee Davis recently died. He was 65. Davis had worked as TSU’s equipment manager since 2008, and prior to that the Houston native spent 17 years in the same capacity at his alma mater Prairie View. His viewing will take place May 6 at Lockwood Funeral Home from 9a.m. to 9:50a.m. and the funeral services will follow immediately after.