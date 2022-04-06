Dawn Staley leads South Carolina to second national title

Former Houston Comet guard Dawn Staley won her second NCAA Women’s Basketball national title with South Carolina. Her No. 1-ranked Gamecocks defeated perennial power UConn 64-49 in Minneapolis. Staley is now the first African American coach in both men’s and women’s Division I basketball to win multiple national titles.

Kelvin Sampson named Coach of Year

University of Houston basketball coach Kelvin Sampson has been named CBS Coach of the Year. Sampson led the Cougars, who were missing two key players much of the year, to an AAC title and their second-straight Elite Eight appearance.

Gresham, Daniels play in HBCU All-Star Game

Texas Southern’s Brison Gresham and Prairie View’s Jawaun Daniels both participated in the inaugural HBCU Men’s Basketball All-Star Game in New Orleans last weekend. The intent of the game is to bring attention to HBCU basketball and some of the players who may get overlooked. Gresham and Daniels both played on Team Gaines which lost to Team McLendon 79-75.

Ralph Cooper honored by Black Sports Hall of Fame

Pioneering Houston journalist and sports radio personality Ralph Cooper was one of 15 inducted into the 25th Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame as part of its 2022 class over the weekend in Dallas. Joining Cooper in the class was legendary basketball coach Rob Evans, who starred at Lubbock Christian University. Evans was a standout basketball player, but he also was a standout in baseball and was drafted out of high school by the Houston Colt 45s, which later became the Astros. Pro Football Hall of Famer and Dallas Cowboys great Michael Irvin was also part of the 2022 class.

Rockets guard Josh Christopher has career night

Rockets rookie guard Josh Christopher had a night to remember against Minnesota, scoring a career-high 30 points, which included 19 points in the fourth quarter of an eventual 139-132 loss.

PVAMU outfielder Brayden Johnson ‘2’ much for Arkansas Pine Bluff

Prairie View outfielder Brayden Johnson had 2 hits, 2 runs and 2 RBI in Game 3 to help the Panthers enjoy a three-game sweep over Arkansas-Pine Bluff and put them in first place in the SWAC West.