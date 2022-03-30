PVAMU triple jumper Savoria Anderson takes 1st place

Prairie View freshman Savoria Anderson hopped, skipped, and jumped her way to a first-place finish in the women’s triple jump with a 12.12-meter jump during the PVAMU Relays.

TSU outfielder Johnathon Thomas has offensive explosion

Texas Southern junior outfielder Johnathon Thomas went 2-for-4 at the plate, which included 4 runs scored, 3 RBI and 4 stolen bases during the Tigers’ 16-6 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

UH NCAA Tournament run ends in Elite Eight

Fabian White Jr. #35 of the Houston Cougars dribbles against Flo Thamba #0 of the Baylor Bears in the first half during the 2021 NCAA Final Four sem ifinal at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 03, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

A great run by the fifth-seeded UH Cougars men’s basketball team ended in the NCAA Elite Eight with a tough 50-44 loss to No. 2 Villanova in a fierce defensive battle. The Coogs missed 19 3-pointers, which played a big part in their failure to make it back to the Final Four for the second straight season.

Jalen Green is playing well

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) reacts after making a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

While most of the NBA rookies have hit the proverbial wall toward the end of the season, Rockets rookie Jalen Green seems to be going in the opposite direction. Green averaged 19.5 points and 3.4 assists over 15 games in March to make a strong case for winning his first Western Conference Rookie of the Month Award.

Brittney Griner update

FILE – Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) looks to pass as Chicago Sky center Candace Parker defends during the first half of game 1 of the WNBA basketball Finals , Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

The U.S. was permitted to have consular access to Brittney Griner, who is currently imprisoned in Moscow on drug possession charges. A U.S. embassy official was allowed to visit with Griner last week and said Griner is “in good condition.” Griner, who plays for a team in Russia during the WNBA’s offseason, was arrested at a Moscow airport in February and had no contact with anyone in the U.S. since. Also, former WNBA star and analyst Lisa Leslie said the league has instructed players not to make too big of a deal of the two-time U.S. Olympian and Phoenix Mercury star’s detainment so as not to give Russian leader Vladimir Putin more leverage in negotiating her release.

Texans get more of Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson in Cleveland Browns uniform. Instagram.

An already impressive take from the Cleveland Browns to the Texans in the Deshaun Watson trade got sweeter once the deal became official. In addition to the three first-round picks (2022, 2023 and 2024) and third-rounder in 2023 and 2024 fourth-round pick, the Texans also will receive the Browns’ 2022 fourth-round selection.