Tigers Chad Williams headed NCAA National Championship

Texas Southern senior triple jumper Chad Williams earned his first-ever appearance in the NCAA National Championship after finishing in the top 12. Williams jumped 51-1/4 feet on his first attempt and had to sweat it out from there as his final two attempts were fouls. He also posted a personal best in the event as he surpassed the 51-feet mark for the first time ever. The finals will take place at the University of Texas on June 9.

Houston Astros’ Yordan Alvarez watches his home run against the Oakland Athletics during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Houston. Credit: AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Astros’ Yordan Alvarez blasted two HRs

Astros’ Yordan Alvarez blasted two home runs during the third game of the team’s sweep of the Oakland Athletics.

Griner leads Phoenix to first win of the season

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner had 19 points, eight rebounds and three blocks during their first win of the season – a 90-81 victory over Minnesota.

Sydni Townsend breaks UH 400-hurdles record — again

University of Houston track & field senior hurdler Sydni Townsend broke the school record in the 400-hurdles with a time of 55.79 at the NCAA West Preliminary Round at Sacramento State and claimed her ticket to the NCAA Championships June 7-10 in Austin. For the second-straight meet, Townsend broke the school record in the 400-meter hurdles. Townsend won her heat in 55.79 seconds, breaking her previous record by 0.20 seconds.

TSU’s Alexis Wilson season comes to end

The 2023 season came to an end for women’s track & field freshman Alexis Wilson at the NCAA Track & Field first round. Participating in the triple jump, Wilson’s first attempt came in at 39-1 3/4 feet. She posted her best mark of the night on her second attempt after a mark of 39-6 before wrapping up the event with a leap of 38-7. The Pearland native was the first TSU women’s track & field student-athlete to earn a NCAA postseason berth since 2018.