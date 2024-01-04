Now that we are done looking back and reviewing 2023, it’s time to look ahead to what promises to be an even more exciting 2024 for Houston sports.

Here are my predictions for the upcoming New Year.

1. Texans dominate AFC South, return to playoffs

After a surprising 2023 season in which the supposed-to-be rebuilding Texans sped up the process, the Texans will continue at warped speed during the 2024 season by officially returning to the class of the NFL elite. Quarterback C.J. Stroud will be even further along in his development than expected in just his second season. The Texans’ defense will be a virtual brick wall to opposing offenses. The Texans will win the AFC South division outright and will advance to the AFC Championship Game with second-year head coach DeMeco Ryans.

UH coach Kelvin Sampson and his crew will have a tougher time in their first season in the Big 12. (Credit: AP)

2. A tougher road for the Cougars

With Jamal Shead, Emanuel Sharp and C.J. Cryer leading the way, the UH Cougars will continue to be an exciting team that will have a lot of big moments this season. But Kelvin Sampson and the Coogs are no longer playing the American Athletic Conference. They are in the Big 12 now, which has now become the best and most competitive basketball league in the country with the addition of UH. The Cougars, who were a top-three team during the non-conference schedule, will be in for a fight against the likes of Kansas, Oklahoma, Baylor and Texas – all legit Top 25 teams. UH will do good to earn a No.4 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

he young Rockets, led by Jalen Green (4), are growing up fast with veteran Dillon Brooks (9) and coach Ime Udoka (black shirt) leading the way. (Credit: AP)

3. Rockets are playoffs-bound

Ime Udoka pulled off the unthinkable when in his first season as head coach of the Boston Celtics, he took them all the way to the NBA Finals. The Rockets first-year coach will have similar success this time around, too. No, the Rockets aren’t making it to the NBA Finals. But they will return to the playoffs as the 8th seed in the Western Conference. Veterans Fred VanVleet and Jeff Green will continue to give the Rockets young corp of Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr the leadership and understanding of the right way to play, while Dillon Brooks will provide the toughness needed to finally break back through to the playoffs.

Houstonian and world-class gymnast Simone Biles will follow up a thrilling 2023 comeback with a triumphant return to the Olympic Games this summer. (Credit: AP)

4. Simone Biles makes triumphant Olympic return

Houstonian and seven-time Olympic medalist gymnast Simone Biles will not only make a brave return to the Olympic stage in Paris, but the soon-to-be 27-year-old will leave triumphant and even more decorated this time around. Look for Biles to bring home the gold this summer. This is in stark contrast to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when Biles was expected to shine brightest but went through a difficult two weeks where she pulled out of multiple finals and left with only a bronze medal in the balance beam, but ignited the important conversation surrounding athletes and their mental health. Biles took two years off from competing before making an incredible return in 2023 that saw her win a record eighth U.S. national championship and sixth world all-around gold on the way to being named The Associated Press’ Female Athlete of the Year.

Now that Dusty Baker (left) has waved goodbye to the Astros, all eyes will be on general manager Dana Brown to make all the right moves to keep the club winning. (Credit: AP)

5. Astros will not make eighth straight ALCS appearance

When things could have completely fallen apart for the Astros in the wake of the sign-stealing scandal, longtime manager Dusty Baker came through and not only gave the organization credibility but he kept the Astros winning. But now that Baker has returned there are legit concerns about whether the Astros will be in line for an eighth straight American League Championship Series run. The answer is no, unfortunately. The Astros will take a step back in Joe Espada’s first season as manager, with general manager Dana Brown having to make some tough decisions on personnel with the Astros set to exceed the $237 million threshold this season. There are rumors that some fan favorites could be on the trading block. The biggest among them is the Astros, who, at some point, could be willing to trade lefty ace Framber Valdez to free up some money. His loss would certainly weaken a rotation that has been among the best in baseball.