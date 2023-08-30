As federal student loan payments prepare to make a comeback this fall, a growing chorus of borrowers is resonating with the idea of a payment boycott or strike.

This potential movement, poised to reshape the dynamics of student loan repayment, is gaining traction as borrowers weigh their financial realities against the possibility of a collective action that could reshape the landscape of student debt.

Intelligent.com, a prominent educational resource platform, conducted an in-depth survey involving 1,000 federal student loan borrowers to gauge their sentiments toward this emerging concept and the broader implications of loan forgiveness on their voting decisions.

Key Insights Unveiled:

62% of surveyed borrowers are willing to participate in a loan payment boycott, signaling a significant and motivated segment of the borrower population. Half of respondents hold the belief that a well-organized and concerted boycott could potentially culminate in the comprehensive forgiveness of their federal student debt, relieving them of a financial burden that often looms large. As the resumption of payments draws nearer, 71% of respondents are taking proactive measures by securing additional employment, be it through side hustles, extended hours at their current jobs, or seeking new opportunities. Heightened financial anxiety prevails, with nearly half of the respondents expressing doubts about their capacity to meet their impending loan payments. The influence of candidates’ student loan policies on voting decisions is palpable, with a resounding 8 out of 10 likely voters indicating that such beliefs significantly impact their choice at the ballot box.

This impending shift in payment dynamics has triggered a host of concerns and considerations. While 45% of respondents feel that a boycott could potentially lead to a total wipeout of federal student debt, 49% voice apprehension about their ability to shoulder these financial commitments. Despite the call for collective action, the consequences of such a decision loom large, including damaged credit scores, wage garnishment, tax refund seizures, and ballooning loan balances due to accruing interest.

Diane Gayeski, a seasoned higher education advisor, underscores the multifaceted impact of student debt on academic performance and career trajectories. She emphasizes the importance of seizing opportunities that enhance the college experience, such as internships, study abroad programs, and active involvement in extracurricular clubs and activities.

Gayeski highlights the real-world value of such pursuits, noting that they can translate into valuable professional connections, job prospects, and meaningful personal growth.