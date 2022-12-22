Google is a popular search engine and we use it to search for pretty much everything, but one study channeled its focused on the most Googled Black women of 2022, and the result might surprise you.

New Research conducted by social Black commentators ThatSister revealed that actress Zendaya is the most Googled Black woman of the year with 2.71 million average searches each month of 2022, in the U.S.

ThatSister analyzed Google search data for over 100 of the most influential African American women.

Zendaya has dominated the cyberspace with her career success including her appearance in hit movie Dune, and her role in the hit HBO series Euphoria.

Serena Williams comes second place with the highest numbers on Google search with an average of 1. 65 million searches per month.

Serena Williams holds her trophy after defeating her sister Venus during the women’s singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Serena Williams says she is ready to step away from tennis after winning 23 Grand Slam titles, turning her focus to having another child and her business interests. “I’m turning 41 this month, and something’s got to give,” Williams wrote in an essay released Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, by Vogue magazine. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File)

“This year has seen several notable celebrities hit the headlines for their acting successes, new albums and personal endeavours, a ThatSister spokesperson said in an official statement. “This study offers a fascinating insight into which celebrities have had the biggest impact on the American people and it will be interesting to see if these search figures rise or fall in 2023.”

For all the Houstonians including the BeeHive nation, I’m sure you are asking “Where is Beyoncé?” Well the Queen Bee took the fourth spot with her being Googled 1.20 million times per month this year, largely due to the release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance, dropping in July.

For more information on the insights visit: www.thatsister.com