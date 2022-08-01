Houston’s Black Restaurant Week are partnering with the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) for the premiere of Ready To Love Season 6 watch party in Houston.

On July 29, the first watch parties also took place in Miami and Washington D.C, with the second installment to begin on August 5.

Singles and couples were invited to enjoy amazing appetizers at a local Black-owned restaurant in each market. The Houston premiere debuted at Upper Kirby Bistro.

“Folks who watch the show, folks who are really in tune especially if they want to learn how to date better, and learn a little bit about their love language this is a great opportunity for that,” said Derek Robinson, co-founder of Black Restaurant Week. “Food is a great opportunity to have a great conversation, it could be religion, politics, jobs, employment etcetera. If you have someone you found… this will be a great opportunity to bring them out.”

Ready to Love is a dating series that explores the real-life dating interactions of successful, attractive, and grown Black men and women in their 30’s and 40’s who are looking for long term relationships. The host comedian Tommie Miles introduces the singles to unique scenarios to help decide who stay and who leaves each week.

Co-Founders of Black Restaurant week, Falayn Ferrell [left] and Derek Robinson [right] Photo: Jimmie Aggison Lyntoya Carson, Insurance Claim Adjuster at Ready to Love watch party in Houston. Photo: Jimmie Aggison Attendee enjoys good conversation at Ready to Love watch party in Houston Creative entrepreneur Ashley Adams [left] and her wife at Ready to Love watch party in Houston. Photo: Jimmie Aggison

“I just like that…different [people] get on there to find love and it goes through the dynamics of different situations when it comes to finding someone to be with,” said Lyntoya Carson, Insurance Claim Adjuster.

According to a survey by WalletHub, Houston isn’t among the best cities to find love. Carson said that as a transplant from Ohio, the dating scene has luckily been good for her. “The dating scene [in Houston] is interesting to say the least. Houston is a good place to date, it’s a good place to meet people and I’m happy that I moved here.”

Creative entrepreneur Ashley Adams who also attended the watch party said the show is different than other dating shows she watches.

“The vulnerability of everybody, how [the show contestants] have to get to the core who it is… everything is so fluffed in media so when you talk about love its real, that is what keeps me watching, Adams said. “There are a lot of scripted things. This is more raw authentic feelings.”