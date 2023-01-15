Houston makes the cut as the 10th largest educational wage gap in the country.
The Smartest Dollar, a financial service provider revealed a new report looking at the U.S. locations with the largest educational wage gaps.
Don't miss out! Get the top Black headlines in Houston/Texas/America in your inbox Monday-Saturday.
Houston's Leading Black News & Information Source
Houston makes the cut as the 10th largest educational wage gap in the country.
The Smartest Dollar, a financial service provider revealed a new report looking at the U.S. locations with the largest educational wage gaps.