At some point, everybody thinks the work/life balance thing doesn’t apply to them—that they can somehow be workaholics and be totally happy.

And at some point everyone realizes they flew a little too close to the sun, they let their egos get the best of them, they thought they were more than mere mortals and that they actually do need things like close friendships, loving relationships, and social interaction to feel happy and healthy.

But even once we know that that doesn’t stop us from sometimes working a bit too hard, and not paying attention to our relationships. It’s easy to let your work/relationship balance be thrown off.

It’s a change that sneaks up quickly on you. You take one extra project on here, say yes to one more work trip there, and before you know it, you feel emotionally disconnected from your partner. Here are signs your relationship/work balance is out of whack.