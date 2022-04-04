It’s a really simple equation. You do what’s asked of you, you work hard, you even go above and beyond, logging long hours and tackling work on the weekends. Naturally, a raise and promotion are next, right? We wish it were that simple.
Unfortunately, with an economy that is one unpredictable minx and companies looking to cut costs however possible, it’s often futile to just sit around and wait to be rewarded. Often times you have to start the conversation if want a shot at bumping up your paycheck. But, as with all things work related, there are some useful dos and don’ts to getting what you want. Here are some of the most vital:
Don’t: Be Too Brazen
We don’t care if you’re by leaps and bounds the most competent, most incredible, most dedicated employee at your job, don’t be so presumptuous as to think you are entitled to a raise and promotion from the get-go. Everyone has to pay their dues no matter how great they are at their job. A good rule of thumb: Don’t consider really pushing the raise issue for at least nine months to a year after you’ve started.
Don’t: Assume
As much as we all want to be positive and think that our hard work will be rewarded with a big, fat raise, it’s also important to not assume that things will just happen for you. Largely gone are the days when a raise and promotion are just handed over to you. In such a competitive environment and with money tight at many companies, assuming you’ll just get a raise after an appropriate amount of time will often only bring disappoint. Be realistic, don’t assume and make things happen for yourself.
Do: Set Up A Meeting
So you’ve come to terms that your raise and promotion won’t come without you broaching the issue with your manager(s). Now what? Well the first thing we recommend is setting up a meeting with the key decision makers to chat. Always frame your discussion in the larger context of your professional development, not just show me the money. You want to highlight how a promotion and raise wouldn’t just benefit you, but benefit your team as a whole and how increased responsibility can only make your work environment a more productive and financially successful place.
Do: List Your Accomplishments
An obvious point, but one important to mention regardless. Come prepared to your meeting with a list of accomplishments. But more than just a personal highlights reel of the work you’ve done, talk about it in a larger context. How much revenue have the proposals you worked on generated? How many hours have you devoted to key projects for your company? How many new clients have been brought into the fold because of your skills and relationships? Quantifying your accomplishments in ways that highlight how you are an asset to the company will be vitally important in convincing your bosses to pony up the cash.
Do: Ask Trusted Colleagues For Advice
Sometimes it’s just helpful to talk our your situation. And while discussing it with your friends, family or significant other can be a good catharsis, especially if you’re frustrated by your current professional situation, sometimes you’re best served finding a trusted colleague to talk things over with. Not only will the know all the key players involved, but they’ll be able to really give you some insight into what approach might be most effective. If they’ve been at the company longer than you have, chances are they’ve been through the raise/promotion song and dance before.
Do: Research Your Position
Knowing how much to ask for can be tricky as well. You don’t’ want to low-ball yourself, but you also don’t want to ask for an absurdly high number. For context, do a little research on what people make in your position with your level of education in your city.