June is the month that is bringing in the heat. Literally!!! And we aren’t talking about the weather per se, we are talking about the music.

This month we celebrate Juneteenth, Pride, and Black Music Month with the drop of Beyoncé’s new single “Break My Soul” ahead of her upcoming “Renaissance” which will be released July 29th.

From “Ego,” “Formation,” “Grown woman,” and “Diva”, Queen Bey’s songs empower, inspire, uplift, and pretty much every positive adjective you can think of.

Now, that the world is quickly coming to terms with the devastating impacts of COVID-19, Beyoncé isn’t singing about “working hard” and “grinding” until you own it. She is singing about quitting! Leaving that 9-5 which millions of Americans did during the pandemic to have a better quality of life and motivation outside the shackles of corporate America.

This new anthem is timely for everyone in this “burnout generation.” It’s very reminiscent of the 90’s house vibes built on the sample of the 1993 house classic “Show me love” by Robin S, and New Orleans bounce queen Big Freedia’s song “Explode.”

In true Beyoncé fashion, she always finds a way to pay hommage to the culture. And in good old Defender fashion, we will also pay respect to the Black artists who’ve impacted this genre of music.

Check out out top 5 list of Black 90’s House Music artists and their hits.

Robin S- “Show me love” (1993)

2. Technotronic “Pump up the jam” (1989)

3. C+C Music Factory “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” (1990)

4. CeCe Peniston “Finally” (1991)

Crystal Waters “100% Pure Love” (1994)

What are your favorite hits??? We would like to hear from you.