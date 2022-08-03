Black people should do more to invest in our mental health and wellness. The same energy we give when we hustle, go to work, and make money should be applied when the topic of self-care is discussed.

There are social determinants like racism that has a severe impact on Black health. African-Americans remain the least healthiest ethnic group in America. Long-standing health disparities have left our communities vulnerable, and despite all of the data and history back up this argument, we are responsible for the only bodies we’ve got.

On a brighter note, there are many choices to choose from when it comes to navigating the health and wellness space and the Defender has a few choices for you to start from.

Here is our Top 5 local Black owned health and wellness services.

Melanin and Mental Health

Diverse people in a rehab session

Melanin & Mental Health is a mental health resource hub with a listing of Black therapy professionals for Black and Latinx communities. The collective provides free resources and events to connect those in need with the right person in their location. Supporters can listen to the collective’s Between Sessions Podcast or purchase items from its online store.

The Body: A Home For Love

The Body: A Home For Love provides women in underserved communities grappling with sexual trauma with a destination for restoration, wellness resources and clinical/trauma-informed care.

The Inner Mind

Photo: Fly View Productions via gettyimages.com

The Inner Mind is a group practice that offers counseling, coaching and consulting services for children, adolescents and adults.

Monaco Natural Health

Monaco Natural Health offers health questionnaires with resulting dietary, lifestyle and supplement recommendations. The Dr. Carlie brand launched in January 2020 and encompasses Monaco Natural Health, Monaco Academy, natural products, the Monaco CBD brand, health coaching services and more.

Nap Bar

Nap Bar is the first white glove, self-care napping experience in Texas that offers communities and companies onsite and in-suite rest sanctuaries to help reduce sleep deprivation and increase productivity.