The 90’s were the era with the best Black sitcoms [Not up for debate].

Fresh Prince of Bel Air is just one show that is high on that list.

If you are a fan [yes the re-runs still play] you can’t forget how iconic Will Smith persona was on the show.

He was a smooth talking ladies man whose hilarious pick up lines still have cultural relevance today. Believe it or not, I’ve heard a few guys use some of the pick up lines on the show as an ice breaker just to talk to girls of their interest… as corny as that idea was it worked.

So… if you are banking on trying your luck, here are the Defender’s top 5 Fresh Prince of Bel Air pick up lines

“SOMEBODY CALL THE COPS, CAUSE IT GOT TO BE ILLEGAL LOOKING THAT GOOD” Will smith, fresh prince of bel air

“YO BABY, I KNOW YOUR FEET MUST BE TIRED ‘CAUSE YOU BEEN RUNNIN’ THROUGH MY MIND ALL DAY. COME HERE, GIRL!” Will smith, fresh prince of bel air

“HEY GIRL, YOU LOOK SO GOOD I’D MARRY YOUR BROTHER JUST TO GET IN YOUR FAMILY.” Will smith, fresh prince of bel air

“BABY, WHATEVER IT IS THAT YOU SERVING, YOU BETTER GIVE ME A DOUBLE.” Will smith, fresh prince of bel air

“BABY, YOU LOOK SO GOOD I WISH I COULD PLANT YOU AND GROW A WHOLE FIELD OF Y’ALL.” Will smith, fresh prince of bel air

What are your favorite pick up lines on the show?