The 90’s were the era with the best Black sitcoms [Not up for debate].
Fresh Prince of Bel Air is just one show that is high on that list.
If you are a fan [yes the re-runs still play] you can’t forget how iconic Will Smith persona was on the show.
He was a smooth talking ladies man whose hilarious pick up lines still have cultural relevance today. Believe it or not, I’ve heard a few guys use some of the pick up lines on the show as an ice breaker just to talk to girls of their interest… as corny as that idea was it worked.
So… if you are banking on trying your luck, here are the Defender’s top 5 Fresh Prince of Bel Air pick up lines
What are your favorite pick up lines on the show?
Laura Onyeneho
I cover Houston's education system as it relates to the Black community for the Defender as a Report for America corps member. I'm a multimedia journalist and have reported on social, cultural, lifestyle,...
More by Laura Onyeneho