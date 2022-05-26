Pearland Juneteenth Celebration seeks to galvanize community

There is an effort to not only celebrate Juneteenth, but to galvanize Black residents on one of the Houston-area outer communities.

Robert Williams, founder of the Pearland Martin Luther King Celebration Committee (Pearland MLKCC), is leading that charge to bring more empowerment and investment in Pearland and Brazoria County.

“When I founded the Pearland Martin Luther King Celebration Committee back in 2017, we had an ulterior motive of creating and interconnect, if you will, with our Black people in Pearland,” said Williams. “We have a large demographic of our people that are there. But one of the issues in Pearland is that a lot of our people that live there simply sleep there and all of their resources, time, money and everything goes back up in Harris County.”

Williams and the group he founded seek to change that dynamic.

“We are trying to get them involved in Brazoria County and creating this interconnect through the Pearland MLKCC, through our Brazoria County NAACP. It is one way to bring our people together. When you bring our people together, you’re bringing power together, as well,” said Williams.

This year, Williams’ organization won’t be going it alone in organizing the Juneteenth celebration, which will take place on Saturday, June 18 from 10a.m. – 4p.m., and will be held at the Pearland Town Center. They will be teaming up with the Brazoria County NAACP.

Before the actual celebration, the day will kick off at 8:15a.m. with a one-mile Unity Walk, and then move into the festivities.

“We’re going start there at the Town Center, go down to the end of the road, come back around and end back up at the Town Center’s Pavilion. We’ll have breakfast there. There’s going to be music. There’s going to be bands with the Unity Walk. It’s going to a be a very festive event,” shared Williams.

Williams said Congressman Al Green will be an attendance, along with several performers, Black art galore and a Juneteenth display that will make the event “not just fun, but also very informative.”

He also noted that artists who simply want to display their art during the celebration can do so, while those who want to sell their merchandise, can go to www.pearlandmlkcc.org and sign up to become a vendor, with a vending fee of $50.visit the website or call Williams at (979) 239-8071.