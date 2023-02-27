The Houston NAACP hosted their annual Freedom Fund Gala this weekend with the theme, “Freedom Forward… Ensuring Justice and Equity for Future Generations.” This event not only recognizes those who have stepped up and fought for social justice but this event serves as an annual fundraiser to help support all branch advocacy efforts that benefit thousands of Houstonians annually.

The night was filled with many dressed in their finest linens as they ate, laughed and showed love and respect to award recipients. The Mickey Leland Humanitarian Award was presented to State Rep. Senfronia Thompson for her many years of service and leadership.

The distinguished President’s Awards were given to Dr. Joseph Gathe Jr, Argentina James and Dr. Courtney Johnson-Rose. NAACP Legend Honorees for the night included Pastors Rudy and Juanita Rasmus, Astros manager Dusty Baker, Tina Knowles Lawson, Carol Mims Galloway and Ricky Anderson.