Experience the ultimate wedding planning extravaganza at the Bridal Extravaganza Show, returning to the prestigious George R. Brown Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday, July 15-16, 2023. As the largest bridal planning showcase in the U.S., this event promises to be a one-stop destination for all things wedding-related, featuring an array of vendors, fashion shows, delectable cakes, stunning gowns, and much more.

Whether you’re a bride-to-be, bridesmaid, mother-of-the-bride, groom, family member, or wedding planner, you’ll be spoiled for choice with over 160 exclusive wedding industry vendors at your fingertips. Explore the expansive show floor, brimming with cake samples, dazzling décor, exquisite flowers, and a jaw-dropping gown gallery showcasing over 200 wedding dresses.

Prepare to be captivated by sensational fashion shows, where the latest bridal trends and styles will grace the runway. Immerse yourself in the glamorous atmosphere and capture picture-perfect moments against multiple Instagram walls designed specifically for those Insta-worthy selfies. And let’s not forget the exciting entertainment provided by Houston’s top wedding professionals, ensuring a delightful experience throughout the event.

The Bridal Extravaganza Show has something for everyone. Be sure to enter for a chance to win incredible prizes, including a dreamy honeymoon getaway to the Bahamas for one fortunate couple. Indulge your taste buds with Gelato Constantino, an artisan Italian gelato bike peddling its way to the show, offering a delightful treat for all attendees. And for those feeling lucky, the mock Vegas-style casino gaming area will provide thrilling entertainment.

For VIP Brides, the show offers an exclusive “Wed Pro Talk” wedding seminar, taking place at noon on both Saturday and Sunday. Gain valuable insights from expert tips provided by seasoned wedding vendors, helping you make informed decisions for your special day. As an added bonus, all VIP Brides will have the chance to win a custom-made, rhinestone encrusted handbag from the esteemed custom couture Designer Debra Linse.

With the BrideScan app, couples can seamlessly connect with their favorite wedding professionals through a QR code, ensuring a streamlined planning process. Discover everything you need leading up to your big day, from the perfect garter to the ideal getaway car and even your dream honeymoon destination.

Don’t miss this extraordinary biannual event, drawing engaged couples from all over Texas and beyond. Register for a chance to win incredible prizes, including romantic honeymoons, exclusive shopping sprees, unforgettable bachelorette giveaways, and a serene weekend escape at Deer Lake Lodge.

The Bridal Extravaganza Show promises an unforgettable experience, where you can find invaluable resources to plan your perfect wedding. Mark your calendars and join us for a weekend of wedding inspiration, expert advice, and countless opportunities to make your dreams a reality.

Tickets are available online . General admission tickets are $15 online and $25 at the door, VIP admission is $49.