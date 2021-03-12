In this week’s Defender…

George Floyd’s death changed the entire world, and now we are getting ready to witness his killer go on trial. In an exclusive interview, the Defender talks with George Floyd’s brother Philonise and Rodney along with the nephew he raised Brandon Williams about everything from juror selection to how they would like George to be remembered.

Goodbye Grenita. Several leaders in the Black community expressed their opinion about HISD Supt. Dr. Grenita Lathan leaving the district for a new job. Take a look at what Mayor Sylvester Turner, former HISD Trustee Jolanda Jones and a host of others had to say in this week’s Defender.

It’s Official. President Biden’s $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 relief bill has been signed into law, which means many of you will be receiving MONEY, MONEY, M-O-N-E-Y. Find out who gets what…the qualifications and how much.

Lyric “Yhung” Chanel captured the hearts and minds of so many across the U.S. and beyond. She was a true symbol of STRENGTH and POSITIVITY as she battled for years with brain cancer and anaplastic ependymoma. Read her inspirational story in this week’s Defender.

The Cy-Fair Guard combination of Kyndall Hunter and Rori Harmon has created a winning culture that is almost unstoppable for the lady’s basketball team. High School Sports Editor Jodie Jiles interviews the two superstars to tap into their secret for success.

