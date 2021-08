Want to move national magazines? Houston’s got you covered. If you don’t believe me, check out this lineup of Houstonains who have been gracing the covers of some of the nation’s and world’s most prestigious magazines over the past year.

MEGAN THEE STALLION ON ESSENCE COVER SEPT./OCT. 2021

Image: Chrisean Rose for Essence

BEYONCÉ ON 4 HARPER’S BAZAAR COVERS SEPT. 2021

Image: Campbell Addy for Harper

Image: Campbell Addy for Harper’s Bazaar

NORMANI ON ALURE COVER SEPT. 2021

Image: Adrienne Raquel for Allure

TOBE NWIGWE ON EBONY COVERS JUNE 2021

Photography: © Cary Fagan, EBONY Magazine

LIZZO ON VOGUE COVER OCT. 2020, ROLLING STONE COVER JAN. 2020

Photo: Hype Williams