Rep. Jackson Lee opens third COVID-19 testing site at Forest Brook MS

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee released the following statement regarding the current status of the Coronavirus and her efforts to provide access to free testing and treatment throughout the Houston community:

“Our senior citizens are extremely vulnerable to this devastating virus, but it has proven deadly to young people as well and they make up the vast majority of those being tested. Our efforts must target our senior citizens. We must test as many people as possible from all demographic groups in order to end this pandemic. Additionally, North East Houston where Forest Brook Middle school [7525 Tidwell Rd, Houston, TX 77016] is located has been disproportionately under-serviced and I am dedicated to bringing this life-saving effort to my constituents regardless of their zip code. My concern and prayers are with every citizen throughout the City of Houston and Harris County. We are on a long journey, but we will travel this journey together as friends and family through faith and prayer,” stated Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

This is the third testing site Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has officially announced that provides free testing conducted by the United Memorial Medical Center. With the announcement that up to 240,000 or more people in the United States will die from the Coronavirus, it is imperative that we keep increasing testing opportunities throughout the City of Houston and Harris County. We are nearing 4,000 deaths in the United States and there were more than 800 reports of deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, the most death reports in a single day in the United States. More than one out of every six US deaths reported during the coronavirus crisis was reported Tuesday.

Thanks to our partners, the United Memorial Medical Center, the Houston Independent School District, the Harris County Constable District 3, and a host of first responders that allowed us to bring this testing to Northeast Houston.

While increasing the number of tests is necessary, it is not a complete resolution to our problem. If we want to stop Covid-19, we must also focus on gathering data from the test and understanding the clinical conditions of the individuals they came from, how they were exposed to the virus and perhaps most importantly, how they compare to people who test negative.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is on record saying that “the testing situation is infinitely better than what it was a few weeks ago. We now have hundreds of thousands of tests out there and in the next week or, so we’ll be having like a million a week.”

“The opening of this new site is part of the constant and needed expansion for testing to make our situation better. I am proud of the proactive pace of the United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) in providing the critical testing needed to slow the infection rate,” stated Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

General Russell Honore’ has stated over and over again, “you have to care for the people who are already sick. We have to test, test, test. We have to do more prevention, as we’re doing with telling people to stay home.”

“What we are doing is saving lives, restoring working families and the working poor, and our small businesses,” stated Congresswoman Jackson Lee. “And we will do this as we have done in the past through the #Amazing Grace of the people of Houston and the nation.”

“We will continue to work relentlessly and in a bipartisan way to put Families and Workers First and protect Americans’ health, economic security and well-being. This is not a time to panic, but a time to prepare ”