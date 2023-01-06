Lone Star College will start its spring 2023 semester Jan. 17. The registration period is open, and there are still many available course options to meet various schedules.

“Super Saturdays are a great way for potential students, current students and parents to learn about our courses, programs, certifications, resources and financial services in a casual setting,” said Gerald F. Napoles, Ph.D., LSC System Office Vice Chancellor Student Success.

LSC will host Super Saturdays Registration Rally at seven campuses Jan. 7 and Jan. 14 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. LSC-Online will hold a virtual event on the same dates at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. This one-stop-shop event will provide attendees with information on academic degrees, workforce degrees and certificates, continuing education, bachelor’s programs, veteran services, online learning, financial aid, health resources, testing services, campus safety and student life.

“We invite you to attend Super Saturday at any of our locations to learn more about our world-class academic programs, state-of-the-art workforce training, vibrant student organizations, technology, such as laptops and iPads available for student use, financial aid and much more,” said Napoles.

Learn more about LSC’s Super Saturdays Registration Rally at LoneStar.edu/SuperSaturdays.

Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area and has been named a 2022 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education, ranked 35th in Texas in the Forbes ‘America’s Best Employers By State’ list and recognized by Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work® as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas™. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.