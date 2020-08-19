HISD Special Populations to offer Parent Labs to support virtual learning

HISD’s Special Populations department will host a series of Parent Labs in August and September to assist parents who have students in any special populations program with navigating virtual learning for the 2020-2021 school year.

The Parent Labs will proactively engage and support parents with programs such as autism, dyslexia, speech/language, 504, intellectually disabled, and gifted and talented. There will be up to 20 sessions available by disability area or special population group and will be accessible via live or recorded formats. There also will be sessions available in Spanish.

“As we embark on a school year like no other, we know that extra supports for parents and students are vital as we navigate a more virtual approach to learning,” said HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan. “These live interactive sessions are designed to inform, engage and empower our HISD parent community for the coming school year.”

Course sessions will be held on August 26-27 and September 2-3 at 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5 p.m.

Go to HoustonISD.org/SpecialPopulations to view a full schedule and links to each course. Here is a sampling of course offerings:

504 Accommodations Overview

Identification/Eval/Eligibility/Services (Child Find)

Overview of the TX Dyslexia Handbook (Spanish course)

5 IEP Look Fors

New to HISD/Newly Identified for Services

Speech Impairment

Autism Home Front: Visual Scheduling

Deaf/Hard of Hearing/Visual Impairment

Autism Home Front: Setting Spaces for Success

Dyslexia and Executive Function (Spanish course)

Overview of Dyslexia Handbook

Strategies: Anxiety/Depression (SEL)

Dyslexia Simulation (Spanish course)

Role of HISD Parent Liaison

Parent Portal for Easy IEP

Dyslexia and Executive Function

Home Front: Setting Spaces for Success

The Gifted Education Plan (Elementary)

The Gifted Education Plan (Secondary)

For more information, visit the Office of Special Populations.