11-20-22

This week is dedicated to the start of basketball season as I traveled to Episcopal to catch them take on Bellaire. Bellaire is hoping to have a long season this year as they look to rebuild in a few areas from last season. Last season they would lose late in playoffs as injury would derail their season. This year they are hoping to stay healthy, play fast and turn the ball over less. Episcopal put up a good fight in the first half, rebounding and hitting shots. However, they failed to stop the relentless offensive Bellaire attack in the paint. In the end, Bellaire would go on to beat Episcopal 64-49.