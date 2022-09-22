Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Chi Omicron Omega Chapter of Katy, TX is hosting their annual College is an Option event for high school students.

The theme for this year’s event is College is an Option: Putting the Pieces Together. This free and virtual conference will take place on Sat., September 24, 2022 from 9 am – 12 pm and is open to the public. Attendees will have access to expert presenters discussing topics such as the benefits of 2-year institutions, college success and school safety, HBCUs, entrance exams, financial aid, scholarships, securing an internship, how to choose a college major, and entering college and volunteering.

Members of the Chi Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. at Alief Early College.

“This exciting and VIRTUAL conference is an amazing opportunity to provide students and parents with insight into the college admissions process and get all the information you need to succeed in your college admissions journey,” said president Racquell Garrett .

Dedicated to “Service to all Mankind”, Chi Omicron Omega serves Katy, Richmond, Rosenberg, Cypress, West Houston, and Alief. Chi Omicron Omega prides itself on implementing meaningful programs for the community and granting scholarships to deserving students.

For additional information please go to www.chiomicronomega.net or email CIAOCOQ@gmail.com.