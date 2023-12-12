For many, international issues seem worlds away with little impact on their local lives. However, history proves that’s not true. Present international challenges find a way to hit home in ways big and small. Past international issues too. That’s the impetus behind an effort started here in Houston that’s gaining momentum – the creation of a United Nations Colonization Memorial (UNCM) to honor victims of colonization globally and support modern-day survivors’ efforts to create a world, both locally and globally, that reflects a respect for all humanity.

Dr. Emmanuel Neba-Fuh. Courtesy Dr. Neba-Fuh.

The Defender spoke with Dr. Emmanuel Neba-Fuh, founder of the organization behind this effort, to learn more about the UNCM and its goals.

DEFENDER: What is the United Nations Colonization Memorial?

NEBA-FUH: The UNCM is an initiative of Racial Healing International (RHI), a registered 501(c)3 Houston-based nonprofit, that centers on tackling racism and promoting racial healing by reaching out to victims of colonization around the world. We began RHI in 2001. The idea behind RHI was to look at ways we can reach out to the different communities that have been impacted by racism through colonization. We look at colonization as the global face of racism.

DEFENDER: How does the legacy of colonialism still impact descendants and survivors today?

NEBA-FUH: When we look at issues of migration today, which is at the doorsteps of America, the doorsteps of Europe… we find so many people fleeing from poverty and hunger and wars, it’s all tied with colonization. It’s all tied with the decisions that were made when the United Nations was created. So, the impact of colonization is still very, very visible. We cannot look at it as something in the past because it’s still impacting us in different ways.

DEFENDER: Why is the UNCM needed and what does Racial Healing International hope to accomplish with it?

NEBA-FUH: When we look around the world, from Africa to America, across Latin America, the Middle East and the Asian continent, we see communities that need healing; communities that have a long history of colonization; communities that were ravaged through various forms of genocides, massacres, targeted assassinations. Those communities have not healed. We thought the best way of actually healing some of these communities is to be able to look at some of the things that have not been done before: looking at some of the crimes that happened, recording some of the crimes, and getting the communities to come to terms with some of those terrible things. That is a way of bringing about healing. And, when we look across America, when we look at Europe, when we look around the world, we see lots of museums, but there is no memorial for victims of colonization.

DEFENDER: Why is it important for Black Americans to be aware of historic and current international issues?

NEBA-FUH: We all know that if America takes a policy of isolation, the terrible things happening outside, in one way or another, will come to America. So, I strongly believe there is a greater need for America to continue to play the leadership role that it has been playing since the second World War that has guaranteed peace and security. But at the same time, we also want people to know that so many countries and so many people are looking up to America, and if they cannot have that support from America, they will look elsewhere, whether it’s towards authoritarianism or extremism.

DEFENDER: Is there any connection between this effort and the current conflict in Palestine/Israel and other global conflicts?

NEBA-FUH: Everything is tied to colonization. Whether the conflicts currently going on in Africa, the conflict that is going on in Ukraine, or that which is going on in Palestine, they’re all tied to colonization. We are not concerned about whatever decisions that the governments are making. We are concerned about the innocent victims, the innocent victims on all the different sides. We want to be able to remember all victims of colonization from around the world, from the days of transatlantic slavery onto the present.

DEFENDER: What is the significance of the world’s first Colonization Memorial being constructed in Houston?

NEBA-FUH: Houston is one of those areas where colonization started. When we look at history, at the time Houston was part of Mexico, and Houston later became the temporal capital of Texas before it was taken over by America. So, Houston has come a long way, as a city in the deep south, with a history of segregation and lynching to now become that city on the hill where today it’s a city where you have over 145 languages spoken. So, in a way, we want to actually make Houston a city of legendary hospitality; a place where the memorial will have a giant candle, the height of a tower; a candle that will burn in honor of all the victims.