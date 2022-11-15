Houston Independent School District is prioritizing equitable access to Houston and surrounding families with a new HISD Mobile Enrollment Unit (E-Unit). The E-Unit will make its way to families throughout Houston and surrounding areas by stopping through neighborhoods, highly populated areas, local business, and local community events to provide assistance with student enrollment every step of the way. HISD families will have the opportunity to use the high-tech enrollment stations inside the truck to enroll at their zoned school or to apply to select schools and programs districtwide. Families can expect to see the truck in neighborhoods during and after normal working hours.