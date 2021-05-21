With Tues., May 25 representing the one-year marker of George Floyd’s murder, there are several social justice and community service events schedule across the country. For instance, the “Peaceful Rally & March in Inaugural Remembrance of George Floyd on Sun. May 23 in Minneapolis, MN, organized by Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network will feature Bridgett Floyd, founder of the George Floyd Memorial Foundation and “take stock of what has changed since George Floyd’s passing.

Closer to home, there have already been two such events: the retouching of the George Floyd BLM Street Mural (May 8) sponsored by the Jack Yates Alumni Association and the George Floyd / Harold Preston Stop the Violence Community March (May 15) organized by NAACP Houston Branch and HPD.

Several upcoming Houston events seeking to honor Floyd will be taking place within the next 10 days. Here is a list of those events known to the Defender at press time:

2nd Annual George Floyd Walk

Sat., May 22, 8am – 10am

From MacGregor Park (5225 Calhoun Rd., 77021) to Jack Yates High School (3650 Alabama, 77004)

Organizer: Brothers of JY

Community Clean-Up in Honor of George Floyd

Sat., May 22, 8am – 10am

MacGregor Park, 5225 Calhoun Rd., 77021

Organizer: Harris County Commissioner’s Office Precinct One

Contact: Lawrence Battle @ Lawrence.batle@cp1.hctx.net or 713.741.1096 or 832.378.0834

Park Dedication Remembering George Floyd & Others

Sun., May 23, 6pm

3800 Alabama @ Napoleon, 77004

Organizer: J Stone & GH Stone, Miss Jack Yates 1952

Honoring the Life of George Floyd

Tues., May 25, 5pm

Cuney Homes Apartment Community, 3260 Truxillo, 77004

Organizer: Veronica DeBoast & Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Honorary Chair

George Floyd Remembrance Event and Cuney Homes Computer Lab Grand Opening

Tues., May 25, 4pm – 5pm

Cuney Homes Apartment Community, 3260 Truxillo, 77004

Organizer: Councilmember Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, District D City Council Office

George Perry Floyd Jr. Community Athletic Field Groundbreaking Ceremony

Fri., May 28, 3pm

Jack Yates HS Football Field, 3650 Alabama, 77004

Organizers: Houston Texans, Houston Society for Change, 88 C.H.U.M.P, HC Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Jack Yates National Alumni Association

George Floyd Commemorative Concert

Sun., May 30, 6pm

Fountain of Praise, 13950 Hillcroft, 77085

Organizer: George Floyd Foundation