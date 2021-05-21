With Tues., May 25 representing the one-year marker of George Floyd’s murder, there are several social justice and community service events schedule across the country. For instance, the “Peaceful Rally & March in Inaugural Remembrance of George Floyd on Sun. May 23 in Minneapolis, MN, organized by Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network will feature Bridgett Floyd, founder of the George Floyd Memorial Foundation and “take stock of what has changed since George Floyd’s passing.
Closer to home, there have already been two such events: the retouching of the George Floyd BLM Street Mural (May 8) sponsored by the Jack Yates Alumni Association and the George Floyd / Harold Preston Stop the Violence Community March (May 15) organized by NAACP Houston Branch and HPD.
Several upcoming Houston events seeking to honor Floyd will be taking place within the next 10 days. Here is a list of those events known to the Defender at press time:
2nd Annual George Floyd Walk
Sat., May 22, 8am – 10am
From MacGregor Park (5225 Calhoun Rd., 77021) to Jack Yates High School (3650 Alabama, 77004)
Organizer: Brothers of JY
Community Clean-Up in Honor of George Floyd
Sat., May 22, 8am – 10am
MacGregor Park, 5225 Calhoun Rd., 77021
Organizer: Harris County Commissioner’s Office Precinct One
Contact: Lawrence Battle @ Lawrence.batle@cp1.hctx.net or 713.741.1096 or 832.378.0834
Park Dedication Remembering George Floyd & Others
Sun., May 23, 6pm
3800 Alabama @ Napoleon, 77004
Organizer: J Stone & GH Stone, Miss Jack Yates 1952
Honoring the Life of George Floyd
Tues., May 25, 5pm
Cuney Homes Apartment Community, 3260 Truxillo, 77004
Organizer: Veronica DeBoast & Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Honorary Chair
George Floyd Remembrance Event and Cuney Homes Computer Lab Grand Opening
Tues., May 25, 4pm – 5pm
Cuney Homes Apartment Community, 3260 Truxillo, 77004
Organizer: Councilmember Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, District D City Council Office
George Perry Floyd Jr. Community Athletic Field Groundbreaking Ceremony
Fri., May 28, 3pm
Jack Yates HS Football Field, 3650 Alabama, 77004
Organizers: Houston Texans, Houston Society for Change, 88 C.H.U.M.P, HC Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Jack Yates National Alumni Association
George Floyd Commemorative Concert
Sun., May 30, 6pm
Fountain of Praise, 13950 Hillcroft, 77085
Organizer: George Floyd Foundation