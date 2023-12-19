Houston’s iconic MacGregor Park is about to experience a major come-up – a $54 million come-up, to be exact.

That’s how much the 65-acre park that sits along Brays Bayou in Southeast Houston has been approved by the Houston City Council to receive.

The funds are earmarked for park upgrades and changes that include improvements to the baseball field, swimming pool, community plaza, playgrounds, event lawn, youth multipurpose field, and tennis court – the court that nurtured the start of Houston tennis legend Zina Garrison’s career.

But beyond restoring park areas that have experienced an enormous amount of wear and tear over the years, funds will also go toward building a new amphitheater to host community happenings and entertainment events, and extending the park’s perimeter by 1.25 miles, a move that will connect the Bayou Greenway Trails along Brays Bayou, creating a network of bike lanes.

“This will be a transformational investment for MacGregor Park, which all of us benefit whether you live right in that area or not,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner, who is currently in his last few days in office.

MacGregor Park is a stone’s throw away from the University of Houston’s central campus, and near Muslim Mosque #45, Peck Elementary, the Shrine’s Cultural and Event Center and the McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home. Palm Center and the Houston Texans YMCA are a little further south of the park, which is easily accessible by all of Houston’s major freeways.

“MacGregor Park not only has Houston’s MLK statue, it’s home to that famous MLK tree that longtime activist Ovide Duncantell guarded with his life to keep from being chopped down by the city,” said area resident William Dorsey.

Instead of chopping down community-relevant aspects of the area, the City of Houston is seeking to build up the park by contributing $5 million to the project. The Kinder Foundation’s $27 million makes up half the project’s funding. Other partners contributed, as well.

“We remain committed to investing in projects that increase the quality of life for our community,” said President and CEO of the Kinder Foundation, Nancy Kinder, in a press release. “MacGregor Park is one of Houston’s most beloved parks, and we’re thrilled to contribute to a project that further develops and preserves this important greenspace in southeast Houston.”

Along with modifications to MacGregor Park’s parking, a new ADA-accessible playground will be added to the park.

Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz represents the area and said she has many memories of her visits to the park.

“MacGregor Park is one of Houston’s treasures, and we are proud to have initiated the master planning process,” said Houston Parks and Recreation Department Director Kenneth Allen, who hopes park improvements will equate to more park visitors. “The improvements planned for this park will continue its evolution as a source of pride for neighborhood residents. It will also become a magnet for new visitors to the park and the Third Ward community.”