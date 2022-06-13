School districts across Southeast Texas are stepping up to provide nutritional resources for children in need. Several free summer meals for children will be available in different locations throughout the Houston area.

In Texas, more than 1 in 5 children struggle with hunger and when the school year ends, many children lose access to nutritious meals.

Houston ISD is offering meals at more than 190 schools. It’ Free Summer Meal Program takes place from June 13 to July 7, and breakfast and lunch will be served to children ages 1 to 18. If your child isn’t enrolled in summer school, no worries. You don’t need any paperwork, registration or proof of income. Visit https://www.houstonisd.org/studentmeals

is offering meals at more than 190 schools. It’ Free Summer Meal Program takes place from June 13 to July 7, and breakfast and lunch will be served to children ages 1 to 18. If your child isn’t enrolled in summer school, no worries. You don’t need any paperwork, registration or proof of income. Visit https://www.houstonisd.org/studentmeals Fort Bend ISD is offering free meals from June 13 to July 21. Whether or not your child is enrolled in the district, they have the opportunity to participate. Students don’t need to be accompanied by adults but must meet the requirement listed on their website. Visit www.fortbendisd.com/childnutrition

Here are a list of other neighboring school districts and their programs:

Conroe ISD

Summer Feeding Program

Through July 1

Website: https://www.conroeisd.net/free-summer-meals-for-children/

Spring ISD

Free Summer Meals Program

Through July 21 (varies between different schools)

Website: https://www.springisd.org/Page/206

Katy ISD

Free Summer Meal Program

Through July 28

Website: https://www.katyisd.org/