By Jimmie Aggison

This week’s Journey started at NRG Stadium as I attended the Copa de Lone Star and watched Manchester City take on Club America. NRG Stadium was packed with Club America fans who hoped to will their team to victory with endless chants. However, Manchester City proved relentless as they didn’t give up and walked away the winner with a score of 2-1.

After breakfast at franks, Saturday I attended Trae Day at Aveva Stadium. This event put on by Trae the Truth, was aimed at bringing the community out and allowing kids to have fun. It consisted of multiple bounce houses, camel rides, prize giveaways and celebrity appearances to name a few. Families were also given school supplies and the ability to obtain updated covid information.

Sunday was spent at The Community Of Faith Church were I covered a luncheon held with Rev. Jesse Jackson. Elected officials, business leaders, civic leaders and social justice leaders came together on that great day to discuss the impact of leadership in our current crisis. Where should I go next?