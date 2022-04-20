Looking for a J-O-B? Verizon offering $2.5K, $3.5K signing bonuses

Verizon is raising the starting wage to $20 per hour for new and existing customer-service employees and extending the same raise (when base salary and target commission are combined) to all retail employees.

Additionally, Verizon is offering Houston-area job seekers sign-on bonuses of $2,500 for new retail specialists and $3,500 for assistant managers at some of our stores.

Current customer-service and retail employees who receive less than $20 per hour will earn this new, higher rate automatically. Moreover, Verizon is adding premium pay differentials for assistant managers who work on holidays and Sundays, as well as for bilingual employees.

Those who are interested can learn more about what positions are available and apply at: https://www.verizon.com/about/careers/retail