With issues that threaten the health, safety and voting rights of Black people making headline news at the local, state and national level, the Houston chapter of the National Black United Front (NBUF) has chosen to focus on solutions.

As protesters from Austin to Atlanta and Minneapolis to Washington D.C. voice their displeasure at voter suppression legislation, issue calls for George Floyd Act passage and demand justice in the form of accountability for the former Minneapolis officer responsible for the death of George Floyd (Derek Chauvin), NBUF is offering volunteers a different approach to social change–activities aimed at meeting the needs of Black community residents.

On Saturday,March 27 from 10am – 1pm, NBUF is serving as one of the sponsors of a community Drive-Thru Food & Water Distribution effort at the Acres Homes Multi-Service Center (6719 West Montgomery Rd., 77091). Some of the other sponsors include the Houston Health Department, Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Texas, the Houston Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

That same day, Saturday, March 27, NBUF invites volunteers to “experience the freshness of their Garden Grub.Prticipants will be able to grow, harvest and prepare healthy food grown locally from the Sundiata Acoli-Shaka Sankofa Community Garden, located at NBUF’s headquarters, 2428 Southmore Blvd (77004).

The following day, Sunday, March 28, NBUF will host “Women’s Affairs: Celebrating Women’s History Month.” Panelists Dr. Karen Daughtry, Sadie Sanders, Maxine Flowers, Jade Harrell Arrindell, Adila Muwwakkil and Jennifer Massey will address the event’s theme, “Women on the Frontline: Past, Present, Into the Future.” This will be a virtual event requiring an RSVP (bit.ly/NBUFWomen). The event will stream via Facebook Live: Facebook.com/NBUFWOMEN beginning at 2pm central.