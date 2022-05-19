Photo Gallery: State of Black Women 2nd Health Forum Morning Session

According to the Centers for Disease Control, African American women are three times more likely to die from complications due to pregnancy. They are more apt to be disproportionately burdened by chronic conditions, such as anemia, cardiovascular disease (CVD), and obesity. In fact, experts believe that racial differences in socioeconomic (education and employment) and housing outcomes result in systematic unequal treatment of Black women.

In an effort to combat those disturbing statistics, the Defender, Houston’s Leading Black Information Source, recently hosted the 2nd State of Black Women Health Forum at HISD’s Young Women’s College Preparatory Academy, 1906 Cleburne St., in Houston. The event, held on Wednesday, May 18i, was two-fold with student assemblies in the morning and an adult program beginning with a reception at 5:30 p.m. and a program at 6:30 p.m.

The Morning / Student Session was led by moderator and Defender Network Managing Editor ReShonda Tate, and featured as panelists Dr. Julianne M. Pollard-Larkin, Dr. Janice Beal, Dr. Maame Aba Coleman and Dr. Chimson Oleka.

Here are some photos from the morning session with middle and high school students.