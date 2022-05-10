Eric Robins, police chief for Sugar Land Police Department, has announced his retirement after 33 years of service. His total number of years with SLPD includes four years as a police chief.

Robins, a native Houstonian, spent his entire career with SLPD, first joining the agency in 1992 as a detective before he climbed up the ranks as Assistant Police Chief. He was promoted to Police Chief in 2018.

“I’d like to thank Eric for his unwavering service to our community,” said Michael Goodrum, city manager for City of Sugar Land “His selfless commitment to public service has ensured we remain among the safest cities in the nation.”

The city added that strategies and programs implemented under Robins directly contributed to the lowest crime rate on record, including an initiative to increase police visibility and created special enforcement teams to target high crime patterns.

“I entered this industry to be a change agent, and I feel I have achieved that,” said Robins in a statement. “I am hopefully leaving the department with a positive vision for the future. It has been an honor and pleasure to serve this community alongside the men and women of the SLPD. I encourage my colleagues to continue working with commitment and desire to keep the city of Sugar Land the flourishing and safest city in the area.”

A comprehensive, nationwide search is underway for the next police chief for Sugar Land. In the meantime, Assistant City Manager Doug Brinkley will take over as interim police chief.