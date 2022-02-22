Metro Houston added 20,400 jobs in December, according to data released by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) regarding the most recent data (Dec. 2021), Metro Houston added 20,400 jobs in December.
Those numbers rank as Houston’s best December for job growth on record. November 2021 also set a record for job growth. According to the Greater Houston Partnership and TWC data, fall 2021 (Oct, Nov and Dec) saw 80,800 jobs come to the Houston area, making it the fastest pace of job growth for any quarter on record, and the entire year of 2021 “the best year for employment growth in Houston’s history” with the region creating 151,800 jobs. That’s a 5.1% increase over 2020.
Cynics may say with all the jobs lost and businesses closed during the pandemic, it only makes sense that job growth numbers would be off the charts. But for those seeking employment, the reason for the growth doesn’t matter.
The Defender compiled a partial list of companies currently hiring.
Voodoo Donuts Montrose
1214 Westheimer, Houston, TX 77006
Overnight Kitchen, Bakers, Cashiers ($12 – $14/hr)
Full-Time & Part-Time
www.toasttab.com/voodoo-donuts
346-355-7666
The Waffle Bus Heights
1835 N. Shepherd Dr., Suite A, Houston, TX 77008
Cooks, Cashiers, Runners, Dish Prep, Shift Leaders ($11 – $18/hr)
Full-Time, Part-Time
832-582-5842
Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Downtown
1200 McKinney St., Houston, TX 77010
Dishwashers ($13 – $16/hr)
Part-Time
713-658-1995
NRG Remote
Houston, TX 77008 (3 Locations)
Customer Service ($14 – $18/hr)
ChildCare Careers
720 N. Post Oak Rd., Suite 612, Houston, TX 77024 (4 Locations)
Preschool Teachers, Assistant Teachers ($12 – $16/hr)
877-222-6070
Centurion Selection
Houston, TX 77056
Associate Recruiter, Entry Level ($45,000 – $60,000/yr)
346-353-8528
Intellatutor
Houston, TX (Atlanta, Ga-based company)
Tutors – All Subjects ($18 – $25/hr)
404-905-5360
Metro
Houston, TX
Operators, Mechanics, Other Careers (417 – $26.88/hr, plus incentive pay once hired of $4,000 – $8,000)
HISD, Mandarin Immersion Magnet School
5445 W. Alabama, Houston, TX 77056
Associate Teacher ($14/hr)
www.houstonisd.org/careers.com
Kroger
Houston, TX (Cincinnati, OH-based company)
Various Positions ($15/hr – $37,400/yr)
Typhoon Texas
555 Katy Fort Bend Rd., Katy, TX 77494
1,000 Seasonal openings, Water Safety, Food & Beverage, Front Gate, Other
City of Houston
www.governmentjobs.com/careers/houston.com