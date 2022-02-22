Metro Houston added 20,400 jobs in December, according to data released by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) regarding the most recent data (Dec. 2021), Metro Houston added 20,400 jobs in December.

Those numbers rank as Houston’s best December for job growth on record. November 2021 also set a record for job growth. According to the Greater Houston Partnership and TWC data, fall 2021 (Oct, Nov and Dec) saw 80,800 jobs come to the Houston area, making it the fastest pace of job growth for any quarter on record, and the entire year of 2021 “the best year for employment growth in Houston’s history” with the region creating 151,800 jobs. That’s a 5.1% increase over 2020.

Cynics may say with all the jobs lost and businesses closed during the pandemic, it only makes sense that job growth numbers would be off the charts. But for those seeking employment, the reason for the growth doesn’t matter.

The Defender compiled a partial list of companies currently hiring.

Voodoo Donuts Montrose

1214 Westheimer, Houston, TX 77006

Overnight Kitchen, Bakers, Cashiers ($12 – $14/hr)

Full-Time & Part-Time

www.toasttab.com/voodoo-donuts

346-355-7666

The Waffle Bus Heights

1835 N. Shepherd Dr., Suite A, Houston, TX 77008

Cooks, Cashiers, Runners, Dish Prep, Shift Leaders ($11 – $18/hr)

Full-Time, Part-Time

www.thewafflebus.com

832-582-5842

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Downtown

1200 McKinney St., Houston, TX 77010

Dishwashers ($13 – $16/hr)

Part-Time

www.pappasbros.com

713-658-1995

NRG Remote

Houston, TX 77008 (3 Locations)

Customer Service ($14 – $18/hr)

https://www.flexjobs.com/remote-jobs/company/nrg_energy

ChildCare Careers

720 N. Post Oak Rd., Suite 612, Houston, TX 77024 (4 Locations)

Preschool Teachers, Assistant Teachers ($12 – $16/hr)

877-222-6070

Centurion Selection

Houston, TX 77056

Associate Recruiter, Entry Level ($45,000 – $60,000/yr)

www.centurionselection.com

346-353-8528

Intellatutor

Houston, TX (Atlanta, Ga-based company)

Tutors – All Subjects ($18 – $25/hr)

www.IntellaTutor.com

404-905-5360

Metro

Houston, TX

Operators, Mechanics, Other Careers (417 – $26.88/hr, plus incentive pay once hired of $4,000 – $8,000)

www.jobs.ridemetro.org

HISD, Mandarin Immersion Magnet School

5445 W. Alabama, Houston, TX 77056

Associate Teacher ($14/hr)

www.houstonisd.org/careers.com

Kroger

Houston, TX (Cincinnati, OH-based company)

Various Positions ($15/hr – $37,400/yr)

https://www.indeed.com/q-Kroger-l-Houston,-TX-jobs.html?vjk=87e96fe2ce5619be

Typhoon Texas

555 Katy Fort Bend Rd., Katy, TX 77494

1,000 Seasonal openings, Water Safety, Food & Beverage, Front Gate, Other

www.typhoontexas.com

City of Houston

www.governmentjobs.com/careers/houston.com